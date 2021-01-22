After School Projects Rucksack GET IT

We love a good pack. But what separates one from another? They all tout countless features, durable materials, and weather-proof tech, so what’s to sway you in one way or another? For us, we often lean into aesthetic. And when it comes to aesthetic, After School Projects is at the top of our list. Their ASP Rucksack is so impressively and thoughtfully designed, that we found it to be our new go-to pack for everything from off-the-grid adventures to urban exploration to afternoon park missions with the kids.

This thing is so damn versatile, with such a clean, attractive look. It’s made from weatherproof VX nylon fabric that’s ultra lightweight—our back and neck are forever grateful for the production crew behind this pack. It features everything you’d expect from a high-end pack, including padded internal laptop sleeve (up to 16-inch laptops/tablets), external compression straps, weatherproof front cargo pocket, optional waist belt (which we found to be exceptionally helpful on this pack), not to mention an 18L weatherproof main compartment for everything you might need for your day’s tasks.

Long story short: This pack is exceptional. It’ll handle whatever you need for your everyday life, but it’ll also handle whatever you throw at it when you feel like stepping it up. This is the pack you need this season.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$260; afterschoolprojects.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!