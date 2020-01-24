Alder New York Everyday Face Cleanser Get It

When you’re looking for a cleanser, you want to skip the sulfates (they help face washes foam up, but strip your skin of natural oils) and fragrances (that can cause irritation). Alder New York’s plant-based Everyday Face Cleanser checks all those boxes. It’s a gentle tonic that hits the refresh button on your mug morning and night. The texture is serum-like and maybe a little more liquidy than you’re used to, but it foams nicely without any of that drying tightness post-wash. Skin feels soft and hydrated, thanks to algae and sea kelp extracts, which encourage collagen production and cell turnover; plus glycolic acid, which exfoliates dead skin sans abrasive ingredients. The pH-optimizing formula balances your skin type, removing excess oil without sucking out all the moisture. Perhaps best of all, it’s gender neutral, so you and your partner can share. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$28; aldernewyork.com]

