Altra Mont Blanc BOA

By now, the running world—both road/track runners and trail folk—have heard of Altra, a running brand that came into the game over a decade ago and has changed the way many runners think about their kicks. The pair of track team buds from Utah that started the company are now making running sneaks favored by scores of athletes. But the crew has recently taken a big step, creating their first trail running shoe with a BOA lacing system. They have taken their trusted, lightweight and high cushioned Mont Blanc, made for doing serious miles, and added the dialed micro-adjustable fit system, allowing you to easily set your perfect fit while on the trail. It’s a pinnacle in innovation and custom fit.

There are two distinct adjustment zones for ideal comfort, which may vary depending on the different terrain and the run—That adjustment literally takes two seconds. Tough Vibram Litebase sole reduces the weight and thickness considerably, while allowing the kind of traction you need on the trail. Built with Altra’s Standard FootShape Fit and EGO MAX midsole foam, the fit is now perfect for a morning run at your county park to that ultra marathon you’ve been training for.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$210; altrarunning.com]

