The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

Amavara SPF 50 Sunscreen
Amavara SPF 50 Tinted Sunscreen

Far too often, guys overlook the value of sunscreen. Whether that means using a cheap tube of sunscreen that is filled with harmful chemicals or simply foregoing the sunscreen altogether, men tend to have a poor track record of protecting their skin from the sun’s harmful rays. But for guys looking to take better care of their skin, Amavara is the sunscreen they’ve been looking for.

This product uses natural ingredients, eco-conscious packaging, and most importantly––is reef-safe. The only active ingredient is naturally-sourced zinc oxide, a mineral that is both safe for your family and the environment. We were impressed with how long Amavara’s sun protection lasted, with even longer surf sessions not resulting in sunburns. This sunscreen felt light and natural on our skin, without that unwanted chalky finish. A win-win in our book. ––Chris Wellhausen

[$18; amavara.com]

