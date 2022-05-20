ambsn Pan Packable Shorts GET IT

Is it summer yet? (Well, if you live in Southern California, it’s kinda always summer.) But, with that mantra in mind—summertime or not—we’d like you to meet ambsn. This San Clemente, CA-based apparel brand has all the fun and flare you need (and then some) when it comes to your warm-weather wardrobe this year. And for swimwear, their Pan Packable Shorts are the finest we’ve tried this season.

If you’re the type that loves to rely on one pair of trunks for an entire trip to the tropics, weekend staycation at the local resort, or even a dawn-till-dusk beach party, these shorts fit the bill. They boast an ultra-comfy elastic waistband that won’t let you down during those leg-burning water ski marathons, and a stylish 14-inch inseam which is the perfect balance of style-meets-performance.

They’re made from remarkably fast-drying nylon so you can go from the pool to the lobby bar within minutes without leaving an embarrassing puddle behind. And did we mention that they pack up into their own back pocket? This makes them the ultimate travel trunks that can quite literally fit anywhere. The throwback colorways that these shorts are available in offer up that wonderfully laid-back energy that we all wish we had more of in our lives.

ambsn is brand that truly encapsulates what it means to stay loose, and not take life too seriously. Their full line of apparel is exactly what everybody could use more of in their lives these days—in our humble opinion, of course. From hats, tees, fleece, and a full range of swim trunks, their offering to summertime runs deep, and the quality of the product is top-shelf… all at a very reasonable price point, might we add.

If you’re looking to add a little spice to your summer season, we suggest you check out the ambsn website. We’re quite certain that you’ll find at least a few pieces to suit your personal style, but we think you should start by perusing the Pan Packable Shorts. Life’s too short not to.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$60; ambsn.com]

