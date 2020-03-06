Amundsen Mountain Muck Low Cut Boots Get It

Jorgen Amundsen launched Amundsen Sports in 2009 with the goal of producing gear that keeps you warm, inspired by his great uncle, Roland Amundsen’s, 1911 trip to the South Pole. Back then, Roland studied how the Inuits survived in brutal temps before making his own clothing. Fast forward to 2020 and we’ve got the Amundsen Mountain Muck Low Cut Boots. The vetegable-tanned leather boots are handmade in Montebelluna, Italy, and they sport Norwegian welt, a method of stitching the upper that creates a water-tight seam (often used in ski boots). A liner sandwiched inside the boot maintains your warmth. At first wear, the Vibram outsole was stiff, but it eventually softened, making this a very comfortable hiker that looks sharp enough to wear all season. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$450; amundsensports.com]

