Anon Merak WaveCel Ski/Snowboard Helmet GET IT

It’s a no brainer: Helmets save lives. And if ou’ve ever been in a heavy skiing or snowboarding accident, then you know quite well how disastrous they can be with no notice whatsoever. But, when was the last time you really saw some ground-breaking innovation when it comes to helmet technology on the hill? Thankfully, the innovative crew at Anon have just released this week, a whole new way to protect your dome. Introducing their latest release: The Merak WaveCel Helmet.

But what does WaveCel really mean? Well, the brand states that “WaveCel is a collapsible cellular structure that lines the inside of the helmet, working like a crumple zone that helps absorb the force of an impact before it reaches a rider’s head. In order to help protect the head and absorb the energy created by an impact, WaveCel goes through a three-step change in material structure.”

Simply put: It’s the latest and greatest tech for keeping you safe from slams all over the mountain. And this thing is one of the most comfortable helmets we’ve ever placed on our head, and with its 19 ventilation channels, the Merak breathes better than most any other helmet we’ve tried. It also boasts in-shell 360 BOA fit system, Fidlock buckle, and Polartec Power Grid fleece lining for a feature lineup that’s second to none. Not to mention that it simply looks so badass. The glowing green WaveCel tech peeks through the vents, and a slim, close-to-the-head fit makes this a very handsome piece of gear to ad to your winter ensemble. If you’re looking for the next big leap in ski/snowboard helmet technology, then look no further.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$319.95; burton.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!