AO X Ciele GTGlass Get It

These Italian-made sport sunglasses are a nod to the late 70s, early 80s—a riff on the classic oversized aviator. The GTGlass is crafted from a tough-as-nails polymer plastic that keeps it light and hypoallergenic if you have sensitive skin. For a custom fit, the nose pads have a wire core; give ’em a squeeze mid-workout to reduce slippage then loosen it up for a more relaxed feel during everyday wear. On the performance front, you’ve got polarized lenses that block 100 percent of UVA/UVB rays as well as road glare; to minimize any light reflection coming from your eyes, there’s an additional anti-reflective coating on the back of the lenses too. There’s also an adjustable retainer strap for that added sense of security if your adventures take a rugged turn. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$275; articleoneeyewear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!