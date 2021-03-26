Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Crew GET IT

Appalachian Gear Company is proving alpaca fleece isn’t just for dinner sweaters, with their high performance All-Paca Crew. Made from 100% alpaca this shirt is just as capable for sport as its sheep’s wool counterparts. The All-Paca has a nearly non-existent itch factor, features sturdy seams, sought after wicking characteristics, and is low bulk. It’s midlayer that can be worn in a surprising temperature range, meaning it’s a go-to whether the day includes climbing, hiking, or paddling.

The fit is loose, moves freely with good air circulation and has room for additional layers. This is not a compression shirt, but if you are after a more formfit take Appalachian Gear Company’s advice and size down.

Looking at the subtle style of the All-Paca Crew I thought it would however make just as good a shirt for a casual evening out as a hard day on the trail. This brings up maybe best of all, alpaca wool is naturally odor resistant and the shirt doesn’t even need to be washed, so if you’re the type with a limited wardrobe (looking at you professional guides) you could probably get away with using the All-Paca for both.—Joe Potoczak, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$153; appalachiangearcompany.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!