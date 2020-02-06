Apple TV 4K GET IT

This year I decided to host a last-minute Super Bowl party with my friends. The only problem: I didn’t have my 4K TV set up yet because I had been using a projector instead. Once I got it out of the box and a few apps installed, I realized I wasn’t sure exactly how we were going to watch the game. That’s when the Apple TV saved the day. After I connected the small box to my TV with an HDMI cable (you need your own because it doesn’t come with one), I had football on the screen within minutes. Apple makes streaming easy with this device, whether you’re using apps on your smart TV or your iPhone to stream content to your screen. It comes with a Siri-enabled remote so you don’t have to manually type in everything in the search bar. Plus, it doesn’t take up much space which is great for small apartments. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[From $179; apple.com]

