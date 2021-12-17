Aqualung Xscape 4/3mm Wetsuit GET IT

If you’re a water junkie like us, then you know that cold winter water won’t ever keep you from diving in. And when the temps dip, then it’s time to wrap yourself up in a high-quality wetsuit. Whether you’re coldwater surfer or warmer water diver, the Aqualung Xscape 4/3mm Wetsuit is the ticket. While diving suits tend to be thicker and much more restrictive when it comes to movement, we used this suit while surfing during the winter months in Southern California. It moves and stretches as well as any other surf-specific suit we’ve ever worn, and the quality of craftsmanship is slightly above many of the core surf brands we’ve tested thoroughly throughout the years. It provides excellent range of motion in the shoulders, and give our legs optimal movement in crucial moments when it matters while we’re on our feet. It’s ultra-smooth to put on and take off, and its double-glued, double-thread stitched seams are sure to last you several seasons.

Whether you’re surfing, freediving, kayaking, or snorkeling, this is the wetsuit that’ll suit all your needs for all your adventures. A one-stop-shop if you ask us. For the watersports enthusiast in your life, this is a no-brainer of a gift. And if you plan to hit the water at any capacity this winter, then look no further than the Xscape. It won’t let you down on any aquatic endeavor. Not to mention that it’s made from revolutionary Yulex material (as opposed to traditional neoprene), which consists of a natural rubber core layer, laminated with water-based glue and a fabric made of recycled plastic bottles. This is a purchase that you can feel good about.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$379; us.aqualung.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!