AquaTech AxisGo iPhone Water Housing

When we got our first glimpse of Aquatech’s AxisGO water housing for our iPhone XR, we simply had to get our hands on one. This is ain’t no measly iPhone waterproof case. This thing is top-of-the-line photographic equipment.

Upon first opening the box, it felt similar in build quality to those ultra heavy-duty housings that we’ve used for our DSLR, but drastically lighter in weight—weighing in at only 18 ounces, this is a very awesome thing. It’s made from polycarbonate, aluminum, marine-grade stainless steel, and it features high-grade optically correct glass elements.

The housing alone comes with lens cap, wrist lanyard, and O-ring tools, but you can also pair this bad boy with their Pistol Grip and their 6-Inch Dome Port and you’ve got a rig that’s worthy of some serious water photography.

The brand calls it “the ultimate Smartphone Imaging System.” We’d have to agree that they hit the nail on the head with that claim. With smartphones’ ever-evolving capabilities of taking wonderful photos these days, this is the perfect accessory to take your photography to another level… beneath the waterline.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$199; aquatech.net]

