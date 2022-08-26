Arcade Jimmy Chin Illusion Belt GET IT

Belts are one of those pieces of gear that many of us don’t think too much about. However, we think that your belt choice on any adventure can make or break the whole experience. And when it comes to technical belts designed for extreme outdoor activities, there aren’t many companies that can hold a candle to Arcade. And our new favorite belt is their Jimmy Chin Illusion.

We’re huge fans of the man himself, Jimmy Chin. The legendary mountaineer, photographer, author, and Academy Award-winning film director certainly has a resume that speaks for itself in the outdoor space, so when we heard that he collaborated with the fine folks at Arcade, we had to check it out for ourselves.

His Illusion belt features a high-performance stretch band which provides a very forgiving and comfortable custom fit, without compromising on performance and durability. Its premium buckle is smooth, trustworthy, and ultra-low-profile, so it never gets in the way of your range of motion during any critical movement.

It’s built with recycled materials (85-percent post-consumer recycled REPREVE polyester), and the construction of the webbing of this little powerhouse is top-notch—it’s sure to last you years and years of getting after it outdoors. And while we love this belt for our adventures, we also really dig it for everyday use. It’s sturdy, comfortable, it moves with you wherever you bend or twist, and it simply looks really nice. The mountain silhouette on the buckle, and the side patch artwork are really nice touches that only enhance this belt’s appeal.

From the crag to the last stop of the gondola to Happy Hour after work… this belt fits the bill. BONUS: 10 percent of every sale of this belt goes to help Protect Our Winters (POW) This is a purchase you can feel good about.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$42.95; arcadebelts.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!