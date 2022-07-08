Arc’teryx Aerios AR Mid GTX Boot GET IT

The mid-height Arc’teryx Aerios AR is a full-support backpacking boot that feels almost as light and fast as a minimalist day hiker. Credit Arc’teryx’s typical athletic shape and style (this boot is best for narrow to normal-width feet) and a simple construction with few seams and lightweight yet tough materials. Gore-Tex construction provides reliable waterproofing that also allows your feet to breathe on hot days, while a Vibram sole provides excellent grip in a variety of conditions.

The Aerios AR Mid is a perfect choice if you’re seeking a Goldilocks balance of minimal weight and maximum support for long-distance backpacking journeys.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$260, arcteryx.com]

