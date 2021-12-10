Arc’teryx Agrium Hoody GET IT

The temps are dipping all over the country, which means it’s time to dust off your winter coats. And if you’re due for a serious winter coat upgrade this year, you should look into the Agrium Hoody from the fine folks Arc’Teryx. This jacket is quite possibly the perfect technical down hoody for winter weather. It’s ultra-lightweight and packable (its warmth-to-weight ratio is superb) so you can bring this jacket with you wherever you head this season. Heading out to walk the dog? Hitting the road to the mountains? Hopping a plane across the world? It travels so well and packs such a huge punch when it comes to performance in the field.

It breathes so well and simply feels so nice when you have it on. It’s a handsome piece, and it’s as fitting at the backcountry campsite as it is on the coat rack at your local wintertime watering hole. Not to mention that this is a purchase you can feel great about: It’s Fair Trade Certified, and it’s made using their Dope Dye process (which saves water and reduces C02 emissions). This is the jacket you need in your hallway closet. It’ll serve you in more ways than one, we assure you.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$400; arcteryx.com]

