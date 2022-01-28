Arc’teryx Alpha Parka GET IT

Arc’teryx’s new Alpha Parka is made with a new proprietary fabric, Hadron, along with 2L GORE-TEX INFINIUM, N30r 2L GORE-TEX INFINIUM and is filled Coreloft Continuous 90 (90g/m²), 850 fill European grey goose down. It is their warmest and most durable down insulated belay jacket. But does it really live up to this claim? Yes it does.

Tested over again in consecutive -20c to – 30+ c days, the Alpha Parka is a badass friend for cold belays and just darn-cold days. For those who are familiar with the Arc’teryx previous belay parkas, the Alpha is warm and lofty like the Firebee AR parka, but has more movability. It has the length and wind-protection of the Ceres, but with more warmth.

Staked against two other Arc’teryx classic parkas, the Alpha is hands-down superior. Last but not least, the insulted outside chest pocket is mint for keeping phones alive in the bitter cold. We highly recommended this parka.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$999; arcteryx.com]

