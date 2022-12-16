Arc’teryx Arcyda Toque Beanie GET IT

In case you’re wondering, a toque (rhymes with “duke”) is the Canadian term for a warm knit hat. Props to Arc’teryx, a premium outdoors brand with deep British Columbia roots, for insisting on the name for all of its winter headwear options. The brand-new Arcyda is an instant classic inspired by the wool fisherman’s toque of the Canadian Maritimes, with a distinctive rolled-over rim.

It’s knit with a mix of merino wool and polyester fibers for warmth and comfort. If we had to choose only one winter hat it would be the Arcyda—and it’s bargain price won’t break your budget for other accessories.—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$40, arcteryx.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!