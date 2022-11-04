Arc’teryx Beta Jacket GET IT

You won’t find a better all-around shell for outdoor activities than the Arc’teryx Beta jacket. Since launching its first Beta Gore-Tex jacket years ago, the Canadian brand has created multiple versions catered to different pursuits, yet the original remains the best for just about everything.

Arc’teryx’s refined recipe boils down to two key ingredients: Premium waterproof and windproof Gore-Tex fabric with Gore C-Knit technology that’s moves without crinkling and enhances breathability; and a fitted cut (including a fantastic hood) that matches the shapes and sizes of athletic outdoor bodies perfectly. Simply put, this is the essential Gore-Tex shell jacket and it will serve you for years.—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$400, arcteryx.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!