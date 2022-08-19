Arc’Teryx Konseal 40L GET IT

When you’re a climber, inevitably, you will play tetris with your gear when getting it all into your pack. No matter how dialed you are, it happens to all of us, especially on those long hot days when you have maxed out on climbing and have little energy to arrange your pack as nicely as it was in the AM. Gear brands know this and that is why “crag packs” are becoming more popular.

Arc’teryx, the iconic Canadian climbing brand, known for clean minimalistic design has decided to make their version of a “crag pack” and has managed to make a slick, but functional in the “just throw it all in there” sense. The Konseal comes in 40L and 55L. We tested the 40L, a rather decevily large size when it comes to the Konseal’s design. The 40L fits an average-weight 70m rope, loads of gear (a partial to full rack of protection and/or a boatload of quick draws), jackets, rope bag, water, food, and all the extra gak one needs.

In order to carry all this weight, the structure and hip belt placements are key for comfort. That is where the Konseal really shines. The actual pack is a bit more square shaded than other crag bags that tend to be more rectangular. This square shape disperses the weight in a more manageable and comfortable way. It doesn’t feel top heavy and you can easily hang a rope on the top. There are side straps to help keep a rope in place. There is also a handy loop on the lid for hauling or carrying layers.

The pack’s external material is a 690D Cordura® and features Arc’teryx’s Hadron™ LCP (liquid crystal polymer) grid material on the top. In other words, it is super durable and won’t snag or rip. The pack is slightly padded, enough to keep it up-right when put on the ground. Although the bag is essentially a black hole, it does have a few organization features. The lid also has a nice external pocket for keeping items you might need on an approach, like snacks.

The lid has an internal pocket for other items that you might not need as much, like a first aid kit or a satellite device. There is also another pocket inside the pack’s body that is handy for other items. If you are looking for a streamline “crag pack” that is comfortable and allows you to move fast while carrying a lot of weight, the Konseal is your next pack.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$230; arcteryx.com]

