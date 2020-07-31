Arc’Teryx Konseal LT GET IT

Getting after some trails this summer? Do you feel like stepping it up to some more intense alpine hikes this year? Do you have the proper footwear? (Sorry, your old Converse All-Stars from ’96 just aren’t going to cut it.) It’s time to step up your outdoor-pursuit game with some of the most capable shoes on the market for some legitimate hiking and climbing experiences: The Arc’Teryx Konseal LT.

These shoes are built specifically to handle next-level, rugged terrain, while carrying things like a pack and climbing gear. Their Vibram Megagrip outsole gives you reliable grip on shifting surfaces and unstable terrain, while the inner gives you barefoot comfort. The best of both worlds if you ask us.

Each shoe weighs under 10 ounces, and we can attest that the barefoot comfort claim from the brand is legit What else would you expect from the ttrusted reputation of a brand like Arc’Teryx? Built for real-world use and serious situations where lack of performance could be the difference between a bad situation and a tragic one. This footwear is no joke.

If raising the bar on your next hike or climb is a summer goal of yours, we suggest gearing up with proper footwear like the Konseal LT.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$135; arcteryx.com]

