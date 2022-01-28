Arc’Teryx Micon Bib Pant GET IT

Whether you’re getting after some inbound corduroy turns, or skinning off the grid for miles on end, there aren’t too many brands out there that you can trust to keep you covered like Arc’Teryx. And we just got our hands on their latest Micon Bib Pant… and it sure blew our hair back. This bib is so-damn technical and built so well that we can’t think of a bad thing to say about it. Its hybrid construction leverages the best of all worlds: waterproof and windproof GORE-TEX material that provides you with an impressive balance of comfort, breathability, and overall durability. The way this bib is constructed, this piece of gear will last you many seasons for sure.

While you’re skiing/riding it seals out the snow in tremendous fashion, and while you’re standing in the lift line or touring your way back uphill, the side vents let you exhale the heat. Wins across the board if you ask us. They move with you without ever getting in the way, they provide just the right amount of range of motion without feeling overly loose, and they give you one of the finest examples of protection from the snow that we’ve ever seen.

If you need an excuse to splurge on some of the finest snow outerwear on the market right now, then the Micon Bib is what you need in your snow kit this season. You won’t regret it.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$599; arcteryx.com]

