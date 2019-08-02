Arc’teryx Riel Shirt LS Men’s Get It

It might seem counterintuitive to embark on a long, sunny, hot hike in a long-sleeve shirt, but it’s actually strategic if it’s the Arc’teryx Riel Shirt. The breathable woven nylon has a slight stretch to it, with gusseted underams that keep you unencumbered when maneuvering trekking poles and grabbing the occasional hand-hold. The pack I was wearing made my back super sweaty (not a huge surprise), but during rest stops and water breaks, the shirt was quick to dry. Not having to reapply sunscreen half a dozen times to my arms and chest was a relief, too. It also meant my skin could breathe more and ultimately keep me cooler. When I got back to my tent in the late afternoon, I rinsed the Riel Shirt in cold water and hung it up to dry. It was ready to hit the trail again the next day. For what it’s worth, I got some nice compliments on the styling, too, so if you’re on a trip that’s work and pleasure, this shirt can do double-duty. The other great part about buying Arc’teryx is you’re supporting a company that’s investing in its consumers and the planet. Check out their Rock Solid Used Gear program, where you can buy discounted, refurbished gear for around half the new price. Or, sell your old Arc’teryx apparel and gear back to them for a break on a future purchase—if you can part with it, that is. My Riel Shirt isn’t going anywhere. — Marjorie Korn, Senior Editor

[$109, arcteryx.com]