Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera GET IT

Self-installed smarthome products are complicated. This is what we initially thought, until we discovered the Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera. While we’ve been known to botch installation of new techy gadgets in our home, the Arlo Essential was just about as easy and user-friendly as we’ve ever experienced. Recording in 1080p resolution and 130-degree field of view, there isn’t much you’ll miss with this camera.

It also features color night vision, ultra-bright infrared LED lights, as well as an impressive (and highly accurate) 12X digital zoom with up to 23 feet of motion detection. It boasts everything you need to keep track of what’s going on outside your home or business. And the fact that it’s all wire-free and communicates directly to your mobile device for email alerts and even push notifications, you won’t miss a beat.

Not to mention the peace of mind that this little device provides during such a stressful and uncertain time. It also has two-way audio so you can communicate with people outside your door without contact. Last, but not least, it has a wonderful battery life of up to 6 months on one charge. This little gadget packs a huge punch at a wonderful price point. If you’re new to smarthome tech, then this is the perfect entry-level piece of gear.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$129.99; arlo.com]

