Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell

When COVID-19 shocked the world last year, it seemed like doorbell cameras skyrocketed in popularity. People wanted to minimize contact with the outside world, while still keeping an eye on things and keeping up communication with visitors at their door. However, many of the doorbell cameras on the market at the time were clumsy and difficult to install.

Now, wire-free doorbell cameras have hit the market, and perhaps the most sophisticated (and easy to install) we’ve seen this year is the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell. You simply set this little battery-operated gadget up wherever you wish on your home or business, and then it connects directly to your WiFi signal, and you’re all set. It’s really that simple.

You can see people at the door from head to toe with its 180-degree viewing angle, and you can even speak to them directly for a crystal-clear two-way conversation. Perfect for communicating directly with delivery people—or heaven forbid, unwanted visitors.

You can also set up alerts for things like object detection and motion detection that ping you right to your mobile device via the Arlo app. Not to mention that also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Everything is customizable right from your smartphone. This little doorbell camera punches way above its weight class.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$199.99; arlo.com]

