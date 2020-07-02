Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera GET IT

When it comes to keeping your home safe and secure, there is no shortage of worthy options for home security cameras or lights. However, we still think that not all security cameras are created equal. That being said, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is one of the best (and brightest) cameras we’ve ever tested.

One of the best features right out of the gate that the Pro 3 Floodlight offers is that it’s 100-percent wireless. This is a very nice offering when it comes to self-installation. Getting this camera up and running is one of the simplest and user-friendly tasks that we’ve ever seen from a high-quality piece of tech like this.

Now, for some of the specs: The weather-proof wireless camera boasts 2K video resolution with a 160-degree field of view. It’s outdoor UV and weather-resistent, and operates with a rechargeable battery that easily lasts weeks in between charges, and it offers two-way audio capability. Not to mention that all of this is operational and viewable directly from your phone via the Arlo app.

It does require an base station for local storage, and it’s compatible with four different models from Arlo (VMB4000 , VMB4500, VMB4540, or VMB5000). But, if you already have an Arlo system in your house, this thing jumps right in and seamlessly integrates with your existing system.

With so many everyday applications—from home security while your away, to speaking with delivery people to keep your packages safe, to assisting you when entering your home in the dark of night—this floodlight is the ticket when you need to shed some light where you live.

Bonus: It also includes a free trial of Arlo Smart, which is 2K cloud storage for your video clips.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$249.99; arlo.com]

