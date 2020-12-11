Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera GET IT

People throw the term “small but mighty” around all the time. However, rarely does it really hit the nail on the head quite like it does with the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera. If you’re new to wireless, self-installed home security systems, then the Arlo Pro 4 really is the ultimate ticket. Not only is the price point modest, but it packs so many features without overdoing it and complicating operation. The perfect blend of necessity meets simplicity.

It shoots video in 2K with a 160-degree field of view, making one camera more than capable of covering a ton of ground around your home or business. It boasts spectacular color night vision, and it also features a 12X zoom function so you can get an up close look at the happenings outside your door. It wirelessly connects straight to your WiFi router for one of the easiest installations you’ll find from a camera system like this. It’s also weatherproof so no need to stress about wear and tear from inclement weather, and it mounts magnetically to the included screw mount, so charging the rechargeable battery is a snap. (Not to mention that the battery life on this camera is extraordinary).

Whether you’re looking to talk to delivery people through the two-way speaker, deter unwanted visitors with the built-in siren and spotlight, or simply just keep tabs on your property, this little camera checks all the boxes.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$199; arlo.com]

