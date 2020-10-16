Artifox White Oak Vertical Bike Rack Get It

If you’re living in an apartment or condo, you don’t have the luxury of a garage or shed to store your bike. A smart, stylish solution: the Artifox rack. The mounting system presents your bike like a piece of modern art, but it’s also incredibly functional. The arm hooks onto your top tire and can accommodate wheels up to 3.25″ (so mountain bikes are compatible, too). Obviously mounting and dismounting is a breeze, but installation is also a cake walk. Once you drill the mounting disc into a stud in the wall, place the rack onto it and pull down to secure. Level the rack vertically, and fasten a screw into the bottom. Add the arrowhead magnet and you’re ready to rock. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$225; theartifox.com]

