ARTILECT Exposure Hoodie

ARTILECT has been making waves in the outdoor industry recently with some of the most advanced tech layering systems out there. The Exposure hoodie is one of those garments that once you try on you realize you’ve been missing out. This particular piece combines Nuyarn merino technology mixed with banana fibers which is a world’s first and makes for a very quick dry out if ever it gets wet.

This special hoodie also delivers a UPF rating of 50+ UV protection which is great for hiking in sunny, exposed areas or spending long hours under the sun fishing. It packs up extremely light making it convenient to bring anywhere. The material is so soft I often find myself wearing it as my only layer when going out fishing.

It also has flatlock seams which gives you all the mobility you’d ever need while mitigating chafing. This hoodie is built to last is great for anyone who climbs, bikes, hikes, fishes or spends long hours outside.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$130; artilect.studio]

