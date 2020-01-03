Askov Finlayson The Parka Get It

Askov Finlayson has a great brand story. The company adds up the sum total of climate costs they impose and offsets those costs with contributions to help curb climate change. It makes just a few items—a jacket, two hats, a tee, and two sweatshirts. Their signature piece is The Parka. When your company rests on one coat, it better be good. And this one is. The Parka’s made with 3M Thinsulate 100% Recycled Featherless Insulation, which has the puffy feel of goose down without harming any feathered friends. A recycled polyester outer shell with a fold-over snapping lapel means water stays out—plus, it’s machine washable (what!?). The insulation is warm and the puffiness is body-hugging, especially in the arms and chest, helping you retain body heat. It’s not tricked out, but thoughtfully designed; I’m a fan of the two hand-warming pockets and insulated hood. I’ve scraped my arms against some damaging surfaces by accident—some pointy metal, some concrete—and the outer shell doesn’t reveal any scratching or tears. One of the best things you can do as a consumer when it comes to the environment is get one thing and wear the hell out of it, season after season. This coat will stand up to that demand. — Marjorie Korn, Senior Editor

[$495, askovfinlayson.com]

