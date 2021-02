Astell&Kern A&norma SR25 High-Res Audio Player Get It

To the delight of audiophiles and just-plain music lovers alike, this entry-level portable delivers expansive, detailed, and better-than-CD quality sound from lossless audio streaming services such as Amazon HD, Deezer, Qobuz, and Tidal. — Tom Samiljan, Contributing Editor

[$700; astellkern.com]

