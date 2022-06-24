Astral PFD Sandals GET IT

You might already know Astral from their very well-designed life jackets but this year they tried something new and knocked it out of the park. The Astral PFD sandal is simply put, high-end footwear for those who spend their days in and around water. If you’ve ever stepped on wet rocks you know how slippery and sometimes dangerous it can be but thanks to the G Rubber soul you can run, jump and stop on any type of surface.

Whenever I put them on at the boat launch or riverside I usually end up keeping them on until the BBQ because they are that comfortable. The canvas webbing fabric is 100-percent recycled and takes no time to dry especially in the sun. The level footbed gives you more stability and has a wide toe box so you’re never in a hurry to take them off. These were designed by river guides for river guides but that doesn’t mean the average water enthusiast can’t benefit from them. They have quickly become my go-to footwear all summer long but a necessity on canoe camping trips or kayak fishing adventures.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$125; astraldesigns.com]

