The Astral Sturgeon lifejacket is hands-down the most comfortable PFD I’ve ever worn. If you’re a fisherman and you like well-designed products geared towards efficiency and organization this floatation device is for you. It’s pretty much a fishing vest that can save your life in more ways than falling in the water.

It comes with thin back padding for those kayak fishermen out there and numerous strap adjustments to make rowing frictionless in any vessel. It has an easy access stow pouch for pliers located on the front and several easy access places to hang other tools you might need on the water. My favorite feature is the 5-in-1 large zipper sealed pouch in the front. It folds out almost like a table and becomes a great place for your phone, walkie talkie, extra tackle, or anything else you want quick access to.

When you’re kayak fishing it’s important to keep your gear organized and this life vest does it for you. If you’re fly fishing this front pocket also serves as a rod holder so you can free up both hands to unhook your catch. Wearing a life jacket should not feel like a chore but when you have a PFD with this much organization and comfort it becomes an absolute joy.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$140; astraldesigns.com]

