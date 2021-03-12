Gear

The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

Astrea Tritan Plastic Water Bottle
Astrea Tritan Plastic Water Bottle

Astrea Tritan Plastic Water Bottle

By now, we’re all painstakingly aware of the germy hazards of everyday living (we’ll be lucky if we ever blow out birthday candles again). This re-fillable, filtered water bottle with the highest National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certification means you can feel good about filling up your bottle with tap water at the airport, rest stop, gym, or wherever you find yourself in the glorious post-pandemic times. — Perri O. Blumberg, Contributing Editor

[$24.99; amazon.com

