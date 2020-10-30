Athletic Compression Socks 2.0 GET IT

A good pair of socks is underrated. No matter what the activity, socks are a key source of comfort––or discomfort. That’s why we were so glad to come across Lasso, a brand that makes socks feel like a luxury item.

Lasso’s proprietary compression weave technology is engineered to support the ankle and foot throughout all your fundamental movements and training. Designed to improve circulation and provide recovery and pain benefits, their products offer patented SmartSupport targeted compression zones that provide joint stabilization exactly where and when it is needed. The added compression was a welcomed benefit that allowed us to move with confidence.

The added StrikePadding technology was also a nice feature. It provides targeted arch support with extra padding to relieve foot and arch pain and reduce impact vibration. Proprietary moisture wicking fibers improve breathability, reduce foot friction, and pull moisture away from the foot to help prevent blistering. So if you’re tired of low-performance socks that leave your feet aching after activities, Lasso’s Compression socks may just be the solution you’re looking for.––Chris Wellhausen

[$30; lassogear.com]

