Babolat Pure Strike 103 GET IT

Tennis anyone? The season is upon us where time on the tennis court becomes more and more attainable. And if you’ve been swingin’ around that 10-year-old racket for the last decade, we think it’s time to upgrade your primary tool on the tennis court. Thankfully, the trusted crew at Babolat has just released one of their finest rackets: the Babolat Pure Strike 103.

Made primarily for the intermediate/advanced player, the Pure Strike 103 is designed around precision. Hitting the ball right on that sweet spot every time is (obviously) key, but the 103 takes it to another level. It features a perfectly designed 103-square-inch head for any player seeking optimum control while still maintaining a decent amount of tolerance on every stroke. This is the perfect storm for more advanced play, yet it still offers up a good amount of forgiveness.

On the court, we found that the 103 gave us all the precision we need when it comes to well-hit shots, while still providing us with a pleasant buffer zone for slight errors. The ball went where we wanted it to when we struck it just right, but also still made its way onto the court when we were slightly off kilter. It’s designed for serious play, but most casual players will still enjoy this racket tremendously (especially when they make contact just right), while leaving you with plenty of room to improve. If you’ve been looking around for a racket upgrade, the Pure Strike 103 will not disappoint.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$219; babolat.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!