If you’re looking for the perfect addition to your end-of-day relaxation routine, then we have one heck of a recommendation for you: The Baby Fire Pits Micro Forest. If you’re a fan of thoughtfully designed artisanal products, then this little fire pit is the ticket. Each one is handcrafted in the U.S. and made with really beautiful copper and steel construction. Each and every fire pit is one-of-a-kind. The blue copper patina (brought out by a rapid oxidation process of overlaying copper) is such a wonderful accent to any indoor/outdoor décor, and the unique style that this brings into any home is something that guests will certainly be buzzing about.

These fire pits burn smokeless, odorless, and non-toxic (using a gel fuel that lasts about 3 hours per cannister) so you can use indoors or outdoors, and you simply extinguish the flame by placing the cap back on. You can roast marshmallows for an epic S’mores night, or get hypnotized by the flickering flame and simply zone out for a while. It really as pleasant as it sounds. And at a very reasonable price point, there isn’t a reason we can think of that relaxing by a fire shouldn’t be on your spring/summer agenda.

It also makes a great gift idea for that person in your life that truly appreciates handcrafted pieces of art, and also enjoys some time spent away from their phone.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$74.99; babyfirepits.com]

