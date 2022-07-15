Bajio Chelem Sunglasses GET IT

When it comes to fishing and vision, the name of the game is polarization. There’s nothing more important that being able to see into the water–and in the case of Bajio, the shallows, the connection between land and sea where there is so much life.

Fishermen understand that haze hampers visibility. The Chelem is a very functional set of shades that blocks 95 percent of blue light (very important when you’re staring into the water) up to 440 nanometers and the majority of intense yellow light to reduce haze. While it sounds complicated, what it’s doing is reducing the strain on your eyes to better define what you’re peering at in the water—whether that’s bait, bottom contour or your target species.

The glass lenses are high def, polarized and enhance color. The frames are made of bio-based nylon, sitting lightly on your noggin, with concealed contact points that keep them secure featuring no-slip rubber nose pads. If the polarization is solid, the comfort is right there with it. The Chelem are named for the storied sand flats of Chetumal Bay in Mexico. Bajio means “the shallows,” and each sale contributes to their mission of protecting estuaries. See better into the sea.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199; bajiosunglasses.com]

