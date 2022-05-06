Bajio Chelems

As a consumer in a world where the effects of climate change are omnipresent, it is important to weigh new purchases on the scale of: Will this item last? Is this item sustainable? What happens to this item at the end of its life? The sunglasses brand Bajio has thought about all these questions from the start.

As lovers of the earth and the ocean especially, Bajio currently offers castor-based bioplastic frames that come in coconut husk-based frames made with glass lenses that are recyclable. However, what sets Bajio apart from other brands, is the performance of their sustainability minded sunnies. These shades rival any of the stalwarts in the eyewear industry. Bajio’s latest offerings come in a variety of shapes and sizes, as well as frame and lens colorways. We tried the Chelems with Cenote Blue Gloss frames and green mirror lens.

The Chelems are surprisingly lightweight for how durable they are. They are also deceiving over-sized in their shape with loads of coverage in a modern style, however these frames are a true medium/large size but suit various faces. Small details like the grippy contact points on the temples and nose, give all day no-slip comfort. The Chelems feature Bajio’s proprietary LAPIS™ technology with their polarized color-enhancing lenses that filter out blue light that helps ease eye strain, but also gives better definition to shapes and colors in the water—something every angler needs.

We highly recommend the Chelems and co-sign the other styles. We are also impressed with Bajio’s commitment to clean up with their Xcalak initiative and their repair program. We are also looking forward to future programs and clean tech that Bajio has in store.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199.99; bajiosunglasses.com]

