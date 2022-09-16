Bajio VegaGET IT
This is a great pair of shades for any fishing or boating with a great name. The Vega are named for Alehandro Vega Cruz, who is considered the pioneer of fly fishing on the Yucatan Penninsula’s Isla Holbox. It may have been a better choice than the “Sandflea,” which is his nickname.
The style and function make them easy on the eyes (in both senses)—Think strong and lightweight. You barely feel them on your face as you’re peering into the water, watching the bait or studying a current. There’s a lot of coverage in this wrap design with wide temples blocking out the sun.
Their fishing specificality is based around the super polarized, color-enhancing lenses that block blue light, what Bajio calls its LAPIS technology. The Violet lens choice is particularly good for lower light—before sunrise and after sunset, which is when the bite tends to get hot. Made of durable bio-based nylon with no-slip nosepads and temple tips. Lenses feature a scratch resistant oleophobic coating. See more life; Catch more fish.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor
[$199; bajiosunglasses.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top