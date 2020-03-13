Balcones “1” Texas Single Malt Whisky Get it

Big, bold, and rich, this Texas-sized sippin’ whisky is as full of pioneer spirit as the state that bears its name. A distinctly American take on a conventional European liquor, Balcones “1” is darker and richer than Scotch and bursting with natural flavors. As you might expect, it’s deliciously close to a fine bourbon. Single-malt traditionalists may scoff, but we laud Balcones for its fearless approach.

The aroma bears hints of toffee and overripe fruits but on the palate, you’ll find layers of toasted malt and honey. A long, satisfying stone-fruit finish is accompanied by cinnamon, cloves—and a 106-proof warmth that’s as welcoming as the folks down in Hill Country.—Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[prices vary; balconesdistillery.com]

