Ball and Buck Signature Canvas/Leather Dopp Kit

While many people are planning more close-to-home summer travels this year—staycations, if you will—packing light is just the way to keep your long-weekend jaunts from getting overly complicated. And for many guys out there, their bathroom essentials are things they simply can’t go a few days without. And to handle the job of necessitating in this must-have situation, Ball and Buck has produced one of the finest toiletry organizers we’ve ever seen: The Signature Canvas/Leather Dopp Kit.

Now, Ball and Buck’s reputation most certainly precedes itself when it comes to ultra-high quality craftsmanship, this carryall is no exception to what they’re known for. Made right in Lewiston, ME the Dopp Kit with signature 12-ounce duck cotton canvas and worn-to-perfection signature leather measures 9.5x4x4 inches, so it’s certainly large enough to accommodate all of your necessities, while still coming in small enough to pack into whatever bag you’re bringing along. It features beautiful leather details, debossed Ball and Buck trademark logo, and it simply does what it was designed to do (along with sophisticated style and quality that any guy can truly appreciate).

If you have any trips on the books for the foreseeable future, we suggest taking the Dopp Kit along with you. It’ll be the perfect addition to your travel kit.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$78; ballandbuck.com]

