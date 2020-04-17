Ballsy Ballguard Liquid Powder GET IT

It’s no secret: Male grooming and hygiene is important. Not only when it comes to intimate encounters, but also just for everyday comfort. And if you’re tired of the messy application process of things like talc powder, then we’ve found the perfect solution: Ballsy Ballguard Liquid Powder.

This stuff is such a pleasure to use when compared to traditional powders. It goes on like a lotion, but dries clear and mess-free in seconds, leaving you with a pleasantly soothing feel. It fights sweat, chafing, as well as odor, and it leaves your parts smelling fresh all day. Not to mention that it contains no talc, paraben, or aluminum.

If you add Ballguard Liquid Powder to your morning routine, we’re pretty certain that you’ll feel more comfortable (and confident) throughout your day.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$12; ballwash.com]

