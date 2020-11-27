BALMUDA ‘The Kettle’ GET IT

Spending more time at home these days, chances are that you’ve gotten more creative and thoughtful in your kitchen. And while we’re big fans of classic cookwear and appliances, we couldn’t be more thrilled with the addition of the BALMUDA Kettle to our countertop. Not only does this Kettle look so attractive next to our other appliances, but it pumps out piping hot water in only a matter of minutes. It holds enough water to fill three full cups of coffee or tea, and it does so at the snap of a finger.

For pour-over coffee and tea, this elegant little appliance is just so perfect for every situation. Not to mention that its precision spout is specifically designed for optimal pour-over flow rate—Meaning that the genius ergonomic design will give you the perfect pour every time. If you’re a fan of attractive design and simple operation, then this Kettle checks both boxes. And furthermore, if you’re a coffee hound or simply enjoy your afternoon tea, then we can’t think of a better addition to your kitchen than the BALMUDA Kettle.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$179; us.balmuda.com]

