BALMUDA The Lantern

Who says portable lighting shouldn’t be as aesthetically handsome as it is bright and functional for your outdoor setup? Well, the folks over at BALMUDA have released perhaps the coolest portable lantern we’ve tried this year. This little powerhouse looks just as good on your table when turned off, as it does while doing its job after sundown. It’s fitting for your outdoor dinner in the backyard, reading light in your atrium, and also on the s’mores table at the campsite. It has three lighting modes—Candle, Amber, and Warm White—for whatever scenario you’re in, it’s water-resistant in case you encounter inclement weather, and it’s ultra-lightweight (weighing in at an impressive 1.39 pounds) so trekking anywhere with this lantern is a breeze. It’s a sophisticated design that packs a capable punch (well above its weight class).

As we’re all beginning to get back to normal life right about now, this lantern will help you keep after your outdoor pursuits well into the evenings this summer. If you’re planning on spending much time outdoors this season, then the BALMUDA Lantern should be your go-to lighting source. Its throwback design is just so damn good looking, we take this thing with us everywhere we might need some dependable illumination.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$199; us.balmuda.com]

