BALMUDA The Toaster GET IT

“Reinventing the wheel” is a phrase that gets used for so many new gadgets and gizmos these days. (And not always is the claim actually true.) However, when it comes to classic toasters, we feel that the brilliant minds over at BALMUDA have actually done just that with the BALMUDA Toaster.

Using revolutionary steam technology—which heats much quicker than air—a thin layer of steam engulfs the bread which results in a delightfully crispy outer while keeping the inner moisture (and flavor) oh-so tasty. This toaster is one of simplest gadgets to operate that we’ve ever tested, and the results you get out of everything from artisan bread to pizza, is next level.

It features precise control of three temperature zones (350, 400, and 450 degrees), as well as “Artisan Bread Mode,” “Sandwich Bread Mode,” “Pizza Mode,” “Pastry Mode,” and “Over Mode” for precisely whatever you feel like toasting.

Not to mention the attractive design of this toaster, it’s sure to delightfully accent your kitchen space and be a delgihtful conversation piece the next time you toast some appetizers for your next family gathering. BALMUDA has literally reinvented the toaster. We highly recommend this for everything from your morning bagel, to your late-night pizza slice.

[$329; us.balmuda.com]

