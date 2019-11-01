Barbour Icons Ursula Jacket GET IT

England’s Barbour & Sons has been making country-inspired, rugged clothing since the late 1800s, and for the last 25 years, has sold them through Orvis catalogs. This jacket is its latest collab, and it traces its roots back to WWII British submariners. The captain of the HMS Ursula wasn’t thrilled with the quality of the standard uniforms, so he had Barbour create suits for his crew, which eventually became standard issue. The Ursula jacket pulls from the archives with Barbour’s classic over-the-top build quality, using 8-ounce waxed cotton. But it’s the details that make this jacket stick out: leather collar buckle, elbow patches, and a waist belt, all on a jacket that’s cut slimmer for a modern fit. This is what we’ll be wearing around town and on weekends until we’re fully into puffy season. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$545, exclusively at Orvis; orvis.com]

