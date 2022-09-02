Basil Hayden x Business & Pleasure Golden Hour CollectionGet It
Summer’s not over yet. Eke out the last few weekends of sunshine with the “Golden Hour Collection,” a collab between Basil Hayden and Business & Pleasure. Saddle up along the shoreline for sunset cocktails. The obvious choice is Basil Hayden’s “Golden Hour” cocktail (1 part Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 3/4 part Lillet Blanc, 3/4 part Aperol Aperitif, grapefruit peel for garnish; just stir, strain, and sip). While Business & Pleasure is best known for its fringed umbrellas, this collection comprises a bevy of other staples like a striped cooler bag, vintage-inspired towel, hand-loomed blanket, folding table for small bites, and more. It’s the perfect way to send off summer. — Brittany Smith, deputy editor
