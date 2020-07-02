Benchmade 591BK Boost Knife GET IT

When it comes to EDC, the more functionality you can get out of a knife or a multitool, the better. While many pocket knives do their one job exceptionally well, providing one or two more features/functions is always a welcomed addition. And we think the Benchmade 591BK Boost Knife is one the finest we’ve ever tested.

Brand new to the Boost line of knives from Benchmade, the 591BK features a 3.43-inch blunt pry-tip blade made from CPM-3V steel (this blade is strong). It boasts an incredibly smooth Axis-assist mechanism for one of the easiest opening operations we’ve ever seen. The applications of this knife go well beyond cutting open your Amazon delivery boxes.

Weighing in a 4.49 ounces, this knife feels light and compact enough to fit comfortably in your jeans pocket (with its sturdy, and reversible, deep-carry clip), but just heavy enough to maintain that high-quality feel you’d expect from Benchmade. Not to mention the grip you get form its Versaflex handle just feels so nice in-hand.

Whether it’s your new EDC blade, or a permanent staple in your tool box, the 591BK gets the job done.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor



[$190; benchmade.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!