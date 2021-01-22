Bern Carbon Watts Helmet GET IT

You ride fast. You go big. You don’t know any other way. You’re also smart enough to protect that dome. But how protected are you when you’re deep in the trees or out on the steeps?

Longtime helmet manufacturer, Bern, has taken safety and made it safer, by weaving aerospace tech carbon fiber into the shell. This is for the skier or rider who’s pushing the limits and really needs to protect that noggin by distributing force through a wider surface for better absorption of impact, and therefore, better protection.

The Carbon Watts is 12% lighter, but most importantly, eight times stronger than a standard plastic helmet, handmade in a 12-step process. High quality UV gloss and liner tightens with a handy BOA for increased comfort but also increased confidence.––Jon Coen

[$250; bernhelmets.com]

