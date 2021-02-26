Bertucci A-5S Ballista Illuminated Field Watch GET IT

Every man needs a high-end watch in their lineup. And Bertucci watches are some of the coolest we’ve tried this year. Specifically, the A-5S Ballista Illuminated Field Watch. As the name would imply, this thing built for use in the field. It fits so handsomely on your wrist and has a unique comfortability that we can’t quite put our nose on… but it’s extremely nice.

It boasts Swiss Tritium gas-filled microtubes for ultra-bright and continuous illumination with no battery for up to 25 years. (Yep, you read that right.) It’s constructed almost entirely from stainless steel, and comes equipped with a 10-year lithium ion battery for operation. If running out of juice stresses you out, or constantly twisting the dial is too much work, you need not to worry with this watch.

It’s design is elegant and refined, yet rugged and utilitarian. This watch checks just about every box we can think. From Happy Hour with the colleagues, to trudging through the bush off the grid, the A-5S Field Watch will not disappoint. And at a very reasonable price point, this thing should be in your wristwatch arsenal.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$395; bertucciwatches.com]

